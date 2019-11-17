Nominate local leaders of the year

Every year Prescott Area Leadership takes the opportunity to recognize and honor those in the quad-city area who stand tall as leaders in our community. These individuals provide for a positive influence to others and those they represent.

Nominations for the 2020 Man, Woman and Youth Leader of the Year are now open and may be submitted at https://prescottarealeadership.org/awards.

Nominees will be asked to take part in a mixer on Tuesday Jan. 28, at which time all will be introduced and asked to share a few words about themselves and their leadership traits.

A select group will then review all nominations in order to narrow down the field to two runners-up in each of the four categories (man, woman, female youth and male youth) with the selections being made as part of the Prescott Area Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Proceeds from these events are used to foster development of effective leadership skills in our community youth.

These efforts include awarding of scholarships to each of the male and female Youth Leaders of the Year, as well as $500 each to the male and female finalists, and to fund Quad Cities youth participation in the annual Prescott Area Youth Leadership Academy.

For further insight or to become a sponsor contact Amore Cianciola at amore@hassayampainn.com or 928-777-9550.



Information provided by Prescott Area Leadership.