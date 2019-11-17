OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 17
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Nominate local leaders of the year

Originally Published: November 17, 2019 7:59 p.m.

Every year Prescott Area Leadership takes the opportunity to recognize and honor those in the quad-city area who stand tall as leaders in our community. These individuals provide for a positive influence to others and those they represent.

Nominations for the 2020 Man, Woman and Youth Leader of the Year are now open and may be submitted at https://prescottarealeadership.org/awards.

Nominees will be asked to take part in a mixer on Tuesday Jan. 28, at which time all will be introduced and asked to share a few words about themselves and their leadership traits.

A select group will then review all nominations in order to narrow down the field to two runners-up in each of the four categories (man, woman, female youth and male youth) with the selections being made as part of the Prescott Area Leadership Awards Banquet on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Proceeds from these events are used to foster development of effective leadership skills in our community youth.

These efforts include awarding of scholarships to each of the male and female Youth Leaders of the Year, as well as $500 each to the male and female finalists, and to fund Quad Cities youth participation in the annual Prescott Area Youth Leadership Academy.

For further insight or to become a sponsor contact Amore Cianciola at amore@hassayampainn.com or 928-777-9550.

Information provided by Prescott Area Leadership.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Announcing the Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Leadership Scholarship Fund
Public invited to nominate PAL leaders of year
PAL is looking for leaders of the year
Leadership organization seeks quad-city nominees for annual awards
Nominations sought for Prescott Man, Woman, Youth Leaders of the Year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries