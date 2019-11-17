Letter: Asset transfers

Editor: Well, there you have it. Not only do we have a transfer of the wealth in America where productivity gains go primarily to stock buybacks and executive salaries and bonuses versus middle class wage gains —gains which have been fairly flat or subpar for years.

Now, next up here in Prescott, we have potentially more transfers of the civic assets to developers outside the city limits.

As Tom Cantlon’s editorial has described, with new Prescott water policies it will be easier for some developments to be approved by city council special interests if they just sell them our water outright versus annexing them into the city where they have to justify all the goodie transfers like infrastructure roads, sewer hook-ups, fire and police safety services which are costly. If they are willing to buy the water, then maybe it’s a good precedent to start charging for all the transfers of civic assets and freebies that come with city annexation!

Increased city tax revenue from growth has been shown to be a sales myth since city support services in most cases far exceed the increase in tax revenue.

Jim Lundy

Prescott