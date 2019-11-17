OFFERS
Kids at Hope: Dispelling myth that some kids can't succeed

Kids at Hope Founder, President and Chief Treasure Hunter Rick Miller speaks about why it is important to instill hope in young people during a Kids at Hope Day event hosted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 8:42 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:42 PM

Helen and Carol are proof that troubled youth are capable of success.

Both were in and out of Yavapai County Juvenile Detention throughout much of their adolescence.

Their family lives were a mess and they both chose to act out in various ways that repeatedly got them in trouble.

But along the way, they met people who wouldn’t give up on them, and now they’re choosing to not give up on themselves.

The names of both girls have been changed in this story to protect their identities.

HELEN’S STORY

Helen, 17, first stepped foot into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center when she was 14.

“I was really unruly,” she said. “I didn’t want to listen to my mom. I thought that I knew everything, and what 14 year old doesn’t?”

Up to that point, her life had been challenging. Her father was a longtime drug addict, and circumstances caused her family to move around a lot.

“I’ve moved back and forth between Texas and Arizona about 10 times,” she said. “I’ve been to about 22 different schools; about seven different high schools.”

When she first moved to Arizona, she started smoking marijuana, taking pills and hanging around the wrong people.

“I just wanted to fill the void that my dad left in my heart,” she said.

She recalls being told by family and peers that she wouldn’t amount to anything and that she’d be lucky if she even finished high school.

But after several visits to juvenile detention, she started developing positive relationships with parole and detention officers who encouraged her to do better.

photo

Artwork created by kids in juvenile detention displayed at a Kids at Hope Day event hosted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Max Efrein/Courier)

“I had to realize that I cared enough where I didn’t want to end up on drugs, or a single mom, or someone with no support,” Helen said.

Determined to push ahead, she graduated high school two years early at age 16 and is already working on getting a nursing degree.

“I’ll be graduated from college by the end of 2023 and I’ll only be 21 years old with my RN (registered nurse),” she said. “I’ll be making good money and I’ll be doing everything I thought I never could have done.”

“Being in juvie is what made me graduate (high school) early,” she said. “Being in juvie is what made me find my old probation officer who still supports me.”

CAROL’S STORY

Carol, 22, started doing hard drugs with her parents when she was 13.

The opioid addiction she formed quickly landed her in juvenile detention, but that wasn’t enough to set her straight.

She kept breaking the law, so the detention center assigned her a strict parole officer (PO) known for helping kids like her clean up their acts.

Carol recalls sitting in juvenile detention on more than one occasion crying with track marks on her arms from heroin use and her PO would be there to comfort her.

“She would always just love me,” Carol said. “She was a professional in a professional way, but that was more than I had ever had in my life. She would always tell me ‘You deserve nice things.’ She would tell me things that nobody ever told me in my life.”

At one point Carol even went on the run and got strung out on drugs in Phoenix. It was her PO that found her and pulled her out of a bad situation.

“If it wasn’t for her, I would have been dead,” Carol said. “I know that to be true in my heart.”

Moving into adulthood, Carol continued to struggle with addiction. It wasn’t until her older brother died from a drug overdose while she was sitting in the Yavapai County jail about a year ago that she decided to get a grip on her mental health.

“Now that I look at it, I want to see the psychiatrist; I want to face what’s wrong with my head,” she said. “It sucks to say you’re struggling and you need help. Especially as a kid, I didn’t know what was wrong. I didn’t know how to explain that I wasn’t getting fed or that I was getting hit at home. I still mess up … but I’ve met so many people in my life that care about me and love me and will truly never give up on me.”

KIDS AT HOPE

It’s examples like these of young men and woman overcoming adversity and building confidence in themselves that is at the center of a cultural mindset practiced by community leaders in both the juvenile justice and public education system.

That mindset is inspired by a statewide organization called Kids at Hope.

Kids at Hope Founder and President Rick Miller said the key to convincing children that they can succeed is to truly believe every single one of them is capable of it.

“If you practice something and believe in it at the same time, it becomes magical, it becomes mystifying, it becomes effective,” Miller said. “So if you believe that all kids are capable of success, and there’s no exceptions to that rule, more kids will be successful.”

Local subscribers to Kids at Hope include Yavapai County Juvenile Detention, Prescott Police Department and Prescott Unified School District (PUSD).

“It’s a no-brainer for us, because at Prescott Unified School District we’re ‘Every Child, Every Day,’” said Kelli Bradstreet, PUSD’s Director of Instructional Support.

Prescott Police Chief Debora Black appreciates the belief system so much that she thinks it ought to be expanded to include adults as well.

“I encounter so many adults that need rescue, that lack hope, and that, I believe, is the missing piece,” Black said.

For more information about Kids at Hope, go to KidsAtHope.org.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

