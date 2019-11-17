A great coach makes a great teacher

Everyone knows that to be a great athlete you need three things: natural talent, a coachable attitude and a dedicated coach. The same thing is true when you want to be a great teacher! Currently, there is an overwhelming teacher shortage in Arizona and nationwide. The need for teachers has pulled at the heartstrings of many mid-life and millennial adults who have always had a love for kids and an unfulfilled desire to teach. For many reasons these passionate people have long ignored the call of the school bell. However, seeking to “make a difference,” they have found they can ignore the siren sound no longer. Thankfully, the Arizona State Board of Education has authorized several alternative pathways to obtaining a teaching certificate and these wonderful folk, full of life experience, are now finding their way to classrooms in Chino Valley.

Each year, even during an acute teacher shortage, Chino Valley School District has been fortunate enough to start the school year with certified teachers in every classroom. However, some of them have not been in a classroom since they completed college, often decades earlier. They come with natural talent and a coachable attitude, happy to learn that Chino Valley Unified provides a half-time instructional coach at each campus.

These coaches are experienced teachers, recognized for their exceptional ability to help students learn. Each coach has received training for instructional coaches through the Arizona K-12 Center to build the skills necessary to help new teachers learn how to transition to the classroom and to excel as instructors.

Instructional coaches also work with recent teacher program graduates and experienced teachers who are seeking ways to be even more effective in the classroom.

Sarah Jones, a first year teacher at Heritage Middle School recently shared, “My instructional coach Ms. Wellert is a godsend. It is so relieving to know I have someone on my side that I can tell about my struggles without having to worry about what she thinks of me. She has helped me come up with concrete plans to make my work easier and more effective.”

Although not necessarily a pathway for future administrators, half the administrators in Chino Valley are also trained instructional coaches. Heritage Middle School Assistant Principal Laura Hunter, a trained coach shares, “Instructional coaches make a difference in the instructional practices for teachers.”

Instructional coaches wear many different hats. Initially, they provide support to incoming teachers in the form of mentoring. This can look different depending on the teachers need: best practices in instruction, classroom management and navigating the school itself.

Other times instructional coaches lend a supporting hand to veteran teachers who may need assistance increasing the rigor in their classroom, developing assessments and reviewing data to drive instruction.

And still, other times coaches aid with furthering the mission and vision of the school itself through culture building, providing professional development and facilitating crucial conversations between and among various stakeholders.

Everyone in the Chino Valley School District agrees, great coaches support great teachers!

Information provided by Chino Valley School District.