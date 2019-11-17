OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 17
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Funt: Trump's tweet sets a dangerous precedent

By Peter Funt
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 7:30 p.m.

We interrupt this impeachment hearing to bring you a message from Donald Trump: “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.”

That tweet, read on live television by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, was shocking because it sought to affect the testimony of a key witness in an impeachment hearing as she spoke. Moreover, it marked what may be a first – and potentially devastating turn – in American history. As described by Schiff, it was: “Witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States.”

Yovanovitch, whose testimony was calm, considered and effective, was explaining how Trump and his facilitators sought to smear her as she served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. She said she was “shocked” when she learned that Trump called her “bad news” in his controversial phone call last July with Ukraine’s president. As she spoke Friday morning, Trump took to Twitter and his reelection campaign sent out an email.

With the subject line, “Impeachment Hearing BS,” Trump emailed his supporters that the hearings were “fake” and a “witch hunt trial.”

As is often the case in matters regarding Trump’s malfeasance, the most useful insight comes from those courageous journalists at Fox News who are willing to criticize the president. Bret Baier stated that Trump’s tweet raised the real possibility of an additional impeachment charge against Trump for “witness tampering or intimidation.”

Baier’s colleague Chris Wallace added: “If you were not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovich, you don’t have a pulse.”

Clearly, Trump was moved, so much so that he tweeted about Yovanovitch during her live testimony. Apparently he couldn’t help himself – after telling reporters earlier in the week that he wasn’t even watching the impeachment hearings.

As fascinating as the first two days of hearings have been – with even more critically important testimony scheduled for next week – Trump has shifted the focus to the crime of witness tampering. By blasting Yovanovitch in real time was the president hoping to silence her? Or, more likely, was he sending a thinly-veiled message to future witnesses that if they testify they risk public humiliation?

This behavior, made possible by digital access to tens of millions of Americans with a single click, never existed during the impeachment hearings involving Nixon and Clinton. Trump is acting in uncharted territory. His tweets reach roughly 20 percent of all Americans with Twitter accounts.

Speaking of developments in real time, less than an hour after Trump’s attempt to intimidate those who would testify against him in a Congressional hearing, his associate, Roger Stone, was convicted of lying to Congress to protect Donald Trump.

What drama. Trump signals witnesses that they should fear testifying against him. And a court underscores the fact that lying to Congress can lead to a lengthy prison sentence.

When digital malfeasance by the Russians came up in the 2016 election, then-candidate Trump said, “It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, okay?”

Friday, there was digital interference that was equally troubling. It was by somebody sitting, possibly on their bed at the White House, that weighs 240 pounds. Clearly, not okay.

A list of Peter Funt’s upcoming live appearances is available at www.CandidCamera.com. Peter Funt is a writer and speaker. His book, “Cautiously Optimistic,” is available at Amazon.com and CandidCamera.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
House Dems announce public impeachment hearings next week
Dems, GOP tussle over witnesses in impeachment inquiry
Battle lines harden as Trump impeachment inquiry goes public
House releases new impeachment inquiry transcript

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries