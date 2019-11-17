Free technology help hour, Nov. 19

The Prescott Computer Society is available to train and answer any of your questions about technology at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Training Lab from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Tuesday.

Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop. This is a weekly, free, drop-in service for adults and registration is not required.

For more information call 928-777-1526 or e-mail ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov

