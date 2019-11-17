Dewey-Humboldt Town Council meeting set for Nov. 19
The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council is meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Dewey Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 68 Suite 10.
The agenda includes a presentation by Jeff Dhont of the Environmental Protection Agency for an update on dust control, fencing and signage at the Superfund site as well as an update on the feasibility study for the site.
Also on the agenda are:
• A discussion on the Yavapai County Free Library District holding a series of educational events at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library relating to growing and producing wine;
• A canvas of the Tuesday, Nov. 5, special election results;
• Discussion on approving the survey of property from the bridge on Old Black Canyon Highway to the end of the Statler property;
• A discussion regarding Code of Ordinances definitions relating to protecting the health and safety of town residents;
• A discussion relating to the acquisition of water resources for the town.
Information provided by Dewey-Humboldt Town council.
