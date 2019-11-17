OFFERS
Column: Not so bad: A tribute to tribute bands

By Steven Witucki
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 7:36 p.m.

Now that I’ve experienced both Prescott and Yuma, I’m glad to say that both cities have many good things in common. But there is one similarity between Yuma and Prescott that I really didn’t expect to find. Both cities host many tribute bands.

It’s not unusual for a band to play songs that were made popular by another band. But tribute bands focus so much on one particular band (or artist) that they not only play their songs but imitate them right down to the way they look and how they perform on stage.

Within the past few months, the Prescott area has seen tributes to the Who, the Everly Brothers and Bobby Darin. Not to mention the U2 tribute band who took part in the Taste of Prescott event in October. On Nov. 8, Mick Adams and the Stones came to town for a show. You can read about many of these local visits online at dcourier.com.

The king of rock ‘n’ roll is also probably the king of impersonated music artists. At least according to one website, there are more than 80,000 Elvis impersonators out there. I have to assume they’re not all in Las Vegas and that people across the country enjoy listening to others pay tribute to the king.

Traditionally, I’ve been kind of wary of tribute artists. I guess it goes back to an Elvis tribute artist I once saw perform. He was great – but he wasn’t Elvis. Someone who was hoping to see “the real Elvis” may have been disappointed by the show. I suppose I’ve always felt like tribute bands are “second best” – not as good as the original artists.

But in many cases, the original artists aren’t there. I’d have loved to see the original Everly Brothers perform live, but that can’t happen anymore. A tribute band would be the only way I could get a taste of what an Everly Brothers concert would have been like. True, it wouldn’t be the same … but it COULDN’T be the same.

And the fact is that most tribute bands/artists are doing a good job — they couldn’t do it very long if they weren’t. For any performer, talent and experience are usually pretty obvious. Tribute bands use their talents to capture not just the music, but the style and personality of the performers. That’s quite a challenge when you think about it.

So maybe the next time a tribute concert comes to Prescott, I’ll drop in. Perhaps second-best is not so bad. And maybe the performers have tapped into something that many people really do love and appreciate.

80,000 Elvis impersonators can’t be wrong.

Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.

