OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Trump urges Louisianans to flip governor’s office to GOP

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same metropolitan area his Republican challenger, Eddie Rispone, will be holding a campaign rally with President Donald Trump later in the evening. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same metropolitan area his Republican challenger, Eddie Rispone, will be holding a campaign rally with President Donald Trump later in the evening. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 1:25 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. — In a race that has become a nail-biter, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards battled Saturday to defy the partisan odds in the ruby red South and win reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump desperately wants returned to Republicans.

Trump has made the runoff election between the Deep South’s only Democratic governor and GOP political donor and businessman Eddie Rispone a test of his own popularity and political prowess heading into the 2020 presidential race. Early Saturday, Trump went on Twitter in a vigorous plug for Rispone.

“Good morning Louisiana! Polls are open at 7AM. Get out and VOTE for @EddieRispone to be your next Gov! He will get your taxes and auto insurance (highest in Country!) way down. Loves our Military & Vets. Will protect your 2A,” a reference to the right to bear arms in the Second Amendment.

Trump provided a link to polling locations and then minutes later tweeted: “LOUISIANA, VOTE @EddieRispone TODAY! He will be a great governor!”

The president particularly wants to capture Louisiana’s governorship for the GOP after Democrats ousted a Republican incumbent in Kentucky despite Trump’s intervention for the GOP. Trump made three trips to Louisiana to rally against Edwards.

But in targeting Louisiana’s moderate Democratic incumbent, Trump is trying to replace a governor who still maintains positive approval ratings and who has managed to keep the competition far tighter than Republicans want.

Polls in Louisiana close at 8 p.m.

Rispone was not among the top-tier candidates GOP leaders hoped would challenge Edwards. The 70-year-old owner of a Baton Rouge industrial contracting company had never run for office and had little name recognition. He hitched his entire candidacy to Trump, introducing himself in ads that focused on support for the president.

“If Eddie Rispone pulls this off, Trump will be an extraordinarily important factor,” said Pearson Cross, a political science professor and associate dean at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “Without Donald Trump weighing in heavily in this race, I’m not sure that this race would be this close.”

Both parties spent millions on attack ads and get-out-the-vote work, on top of at least $36 million spent by candidates. Republicans sought to prove that Edwards’ longshot victory in 2015 was a fluke, against a flawed GOP opponent hobbled by a prostitution scandal. Democrats wanted to show they could win conservative states with the right candidates.

Trump and Rispone tried to nationalize the election in a state the president won by 20 percentage points. But the 53-year-old Edwards, a former state lawmaker from rural Tangipahoa Parish, isn’t exactly a national Democrat.

The West Point graduate and former Army Ranger opposes gun restrictions, signed one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans and talks of working well with Trump. He dismissed the president’s support for Rispone as Washington partisanship.

“They talk about I’m some sort of a radical liberal. The people of Louisiana know better than that. I am squarely in the middle of the political spectrum,” Edwards said. “That hasn’t changed, and that’s the way we’ve been governing.”

The Democrat highlighted his bipartisan work with the majority-GOP state Legislature to end years of budget crises, pass the first K-12 statewide teacher raise in a decade and overhaul criminal sentencing laws.

While Edwards focused on state-specific issues, his supporters and the Democratic Party used Trump’s backing of Rispone to bolster efforts to get black voters and anti-Trump voters to the polls.

The president’s repeated visits appeared to drive turnout, for both candidates.

Restaurant manager Rachel Speyrer, 28, a registered Democrat, said Edwards was her choice.

“I think he’s doing a good job and we need to continue moving forward,” she said after voting in Jefferson Parish.

Mike Machado, 43, who works in cybersecurity, said he voted for Rispone.

“I believe in his values,” said Machado, a registered Republican. “I’m not real happy with Edwards. I’m not happy with how the state is moving under Edwards.”

Rispone says he’s like Trump, calling himself a “conservative outsider” whose business acumen will help solve Louisiana’s problems. He offered few specifics about his agenda. He promised tax cuts, without saying where he’d shrink spending, and he pledged a constitutional convention, without detailing what he wanted to rewrite.

“We want Louisiana to be No. 1 in the South when it comes to jobs and opportunity. We have to do something different,” Rispone said. “We can do for Louisiana what President Trump has done for the nation.”

Rispone poured more than $12 million of his own money into the race.

He struck at Edwards for tax hikes used to balance Louisiana’s budget, saying they were driving people and companies from the state and stagnating the economy. Rispone disparaged Edwards as a “trial lawyer,” suggesting he’s anti-business.

Edwards hit Rispone for his support of unpopular former Gov. Bobby Jindal, saying Rispone would return Louisiana to policies that boosted state deficits. Edwards said Rispone’s proposal to freeze enrollment in the state’s Medicaid expansion program would force hundreds of thousands off health coverage.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ducey silent on whether or not he’ll campaign with Trump
GOP, Democrats dodge disaster in California primaries
Boosting GOP, Trump accuses Pelosi of being an 'MS-13 lover'
Governor races in many states’ become proxy battle over Trump
Democrats hope for big push from 8-state primary night

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries