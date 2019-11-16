OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PV man gets 48 years for charges related to child exploitation

Stock image

Stock image

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 8:48 p.m.

Prescott Valley resident David Speer Sr., 71, was sentenced to 48 years of imprisonment by the Superior Court of Yavapai County on local charges related to child exploitation after an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Prescott Valley Police Department, according to information provided by United States Immigration Customs & Enforcement.

Speer was convicted of 24 counts of violations of Arizona state law related to child exploitation, specifically 10 counts of production and possession of child pornography, 10 counts of voyeurism, four counts of child molestation and three counts of ongoing child sexual abuse.

He will be required to serve the entirety of his sentence without the possibility of parole.

“No crime impacts law enforcement agents as deeply as the abuse of an innocent child by the people he or she trusts the most,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix. “HSI hereby puts child predators on notice: there is no refuge for child sexual predators who believe they can pursue their perverse behavior with impunity; they cannot escape justice and there will be serious consequences for their heinous actions.”

Speer came to the attention of law enforcement officers through investigative techniques which resulted in a successfully executed search warrant related to child exploitation at his trailer. He was arrested Monday, March 4, upon which agents identified three female child victims between the ages of 3 and 9 and immediately rescued them.

Speer’s arrest and lengthy sentence was a result of the outstanding effort in the joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations and the Prescott Valley Police Department, said Prescott Valley Police Chief Steven Roser.

“Our community is safer with this child predator behind bars,” Roser said. “I encourage our residents o notify law enforcement if they suspect someone is abusing our most vulnerable population: our children. Prescott Valley will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will pursue justice to the highest degree to ensure there are consequences to these despicable acts.”

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the U.S. and Canada, callers should dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users can call TTY 802-872-6196.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries