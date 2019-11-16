Prescott girls capture first place at state meet; boys strike silver

Chino Valley boys finish 17th in Division III race

PHOENIX — During the Division III State Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, there is no question that Prescott rose to the occasion as the girls team won first while the boys placed second.

Schools from all throughout Arizona gathered at the Cave Creek Golf Course (3.1 miles) for the ultimate meet of the season. In the girls race, Prescott topped the 24-team field as they finished with 75 points, edging second-place Salpointe Catholic (79 pts).

Emily McMahon was the only Badger to crack the top five as she placed second with a 19:02.7 time. Four other Prescott runners finished within the top 30, including ninth-place Makenna Bray (19:37.2), 11th-place Briar Williams (19:58.3), 28th-place Kaliyah Greer-Gipson (20:56.3) and 29th-place Michelle Parent (20:59.4).

Parent, in particular, was arguably the x-factor for Prescott as she passed up 10 runners in the final mile, including two Salpointe Catholic runners.

While the boys didn’t capture first like the girls, they still logged in an impressive effort against the 32-team field. Prescott grabbed second with 140 points while perennial powerhouse Page ran away with it with a whopping 62 points.

Prescott’s top boy runner Alec Almendarez squeezed into the last spot of top 10 with a 16:41.3.

Lisandro McCarter was right on Almendarez’s tail, recording a 16:41.5 for 11th place. Rounding out the Badgers’ top 5 was 16th-place Micah Arminio (16:56.9), 56th-place Samuel Mackin (18:01.0) and 67th-place Brandon Williams (18:11.3).

An unfortunate scene unfolded around 2.5 miles into the race as Prescott’s Aiden McCarter collapsed. He was unable to finish the race but the Badgers still managed to hold on to second place.

“We definitely felt today that we had a chance of getting first place on both sides,” Prescott head coach Cylinda Bray said. “It’s kind of one of those bitter-sweet days as we were so excited for the girls but so like, ‘I can’t believe that just happened on the boys side.’ But to hold on to second even though one of your top guys collapses is something they need to be proud of.”

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley also competed in the Division III races along with Prescott. The boys team placed 17th with 473 points while individual qualifier Leslie Estrada finished 62nd with a 22:04.4 for the girls.

The top-five Cougars included 58th-place Phoenix Swiacki (18;01.4), 89th-place Jake Davis (18:26.5), 98th-place Austin Crowder (18:32.7), Adam Gray (19;01.1) and Steven Johns (19.19.6).

“The group I have now, I love coaching them. They are a good group to work with and they work hard,” said Chino Valley head coach Marc Metz. “I hope that we will be able to improve our performance for next year.”

UP NEXT

While not officially sanctioned by the AIA, both Prescott and Chino Valley will compete in the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Grande Sports Complex in Casa Grande. Teams from all over Arizona, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Nevada will be competing.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.