Obituary: Robert Wesley Brooks

Robert Wesley Brooks

Robert Wesley Brooks

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 9:19 p.m.

Robert Wesley Brooks, of Prescott, Ariz., went home to our Savior on November 8, 2019.

Bob was born in Long Beach, Calif., on August 8, 1943 to Allan and Betty Brooks. Bob earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Cal State University in 1966, and in 1972 was awarded a Master of Science Degree from UCLA. For 22 years, Bob served the youth of Long Beach as a teacher and school administrator for the Long Beach Unified School District.

Bob moved to Prescott in 1990 where he continued his life of service. Bob served as a volunteer with Yavapai Regional Medical Center, Red Cross of Yavapai County, United Animal Friends, Arizona State Attorney General’s Office, Senior Medicare Patrol, Area Agency on Aging, and NACOG. Bob was a strong advocate of consumer rights and dedicated many hours toward the prevention of identity theft and financial fraud in his community.

Bob adored his cats, Kitten, Pur, and Milo. He advocated strongly for the Yavapai Humane Society’s Pet Guardianship Program which provides care for pets when an owner passes away. Bob is survived by his son, Steven John Brooks.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Bob’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

