OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Edward H. Bergman

Edward H. Bergman

Edward H. Bergman

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 9:23 p.m.

Edward H. Bergman passed away September 20, 2019 following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his beloved friends and his family. Ed was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on November 10, 1927 to Agnes and Edward Bergman.

He graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in education. He married Shirley Books in August of 1950, she preceded him in death in 2009.

Ed is survived by his sister, Ann Tenny of Salem Utah; his daughter, Sherry and her husband Paul, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; his son, Scott and his wife Lisa, of Prescott Valley Ariz.

He is also survived by grand children, Alvin and his wife Stacy, Kacie and her husband Travis and Joeline and her partner Andre. Ed also has five great-grand children, Kayla, Aj, Kendra, Allyson and Josephyne and many nieces and nephews. Ed enjoyed being a teacher of everything, for all of his life.

He loved to travel and he enjoyed all outdoor activities, music and art.

Ed was also very involved with the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club,and the Praise class. He was always very active and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Ed loved people and considered all of his friends as extended family. His favorite saying was, “Life is great!”

A celebration of Ed’s life will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Solid Rock Christian Church at 148 South Marina Street in Prescott, Ariz.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Edward Dick (E.D.) Voelker Jr.
Obituary: Kathryn (Katy) Lang Blakslee
Obituary: Lowell Edward Prescott
Obituary Notice: Edward Bergman
Obituary: Joanne Carol Reuter

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries