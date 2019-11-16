Obituary: Edward H. Bergman

Edward H. Bergman passed away September 20, 2019 following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his beloved friends and his family. Ed was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on November 10, 1927 to Agnes and Edward Bergman.

He graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in education. He married Shirley Books in August of 1950, she preceded him in death in 2009.

Ed is survived by his sister, Ann Tenny of Salem Utah; his daughter, Sherry and her husband Paul, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; his son, Scott and his wife Lisa, of Prescott Valley Ariz.

He is also survived by grand children, Alvin and his wife Stacy, Kacie and her husband Travis and Joeline and her partner Andre. Ed also has five great-grand children, Kayla, Aj, Kendra, Allyson and Josephyne and many nieces and nephews. Ed enjoyed being a teacher of everything, for all of his life.

He loved to travel and he enjoyed all outdoor activities, music and art.

Ed was also very involved with the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club,and the Praise class. He was always very active and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Ed loved people and considered all of his friends as extended family. His favorite saying was, “Life is great!”

A celebration of Ed’s life will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Solid Rock Christian Church at 148 South Marina Street in Prescott, Ariz.

Information provided by survivors.