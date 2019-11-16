Obituary: Donald Fred Hicks

Donald Fred Hicks, 69, was born in Belleville, Ill. on January 13, 1950 and passed away at his home in Prescott Valley, Ariz. on October 10, 2019. Don grew up in Mesa and Tempe and graduated from McClintock High.

Don worked for many years as a welder. His love of cars started at an early age and he raced his yellow Anglia at Beeline Dragway in the early seventies.

He also became a proud member of the Standard 1320 Drag Racing Group. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Lucille Hicks.

Don is survived by his three sisters, Dolores Wilson of Mesa, Ariz., Karen Tupper and her husband, Norman, of Wood River, Ill. and Kelly Morris and her husband, Ken, of Sunderland, England and many nieces and nephews.



Information provided by survivors.