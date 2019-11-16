Obituary: Della Lund Culwell

Della Lund Culwell, 84, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed from this life to her heavenly home on Nov 12, 2019, while surrounded by family. She was proceeded in death by her husband C.C. “Sonnie” Culwell the III, two daughters Valerie Ramos and Pauniece West, her son Randall Culwell and 4 brothers. She is survived by her son Charles “Bud” Culwell (Linda), a daughter Lisa Culwell, 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was born to Paul Lund and Violet Reynolds on April 21, 1935 in Eager, Ariz. She was born 1 hour after her twin brother. Together they weighed almost 14 lbs. She grew up during the great depression and enjoyed spending time with her siblings and cousins. Her family was poor but she was always happy. She would always say that they were as poor as “church mice”. She loved music and loved to sing just like her mother. She then went on to teach her own grand daughters how to sing and play the piano.

She lost her twin brother in 1951 at 16. She married the love of her life Sonnie on Aug 7, 1953. They had 5 children together, 3 daughters and 2 sons, Valerie, Pauniece, Charles “Bud”, Randy and Lisa. They settled for many years in Casa Grande, Ariz., and lived in Southern California twice - Diamond Bar and Dana Point. Her family owned a Hallmark shop for 10 years, as well as a beauty salon. On top of being a homemaker she was an avid member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served many callings including Relief Society President. She loved working with the young women’s group. She cherished the time she spent with her grand kids and great-grand kids. Her family and her faith were the most important to her.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice as well as many others who helped care for our Mother, Grandmother and friend. She was loved by many.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tues Nov, 19, 2019 at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Pkwy in Prescott Valley. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the same building.

Arrangements are being handled by Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

