OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Della Lund Culwell

Della Lund Culwell

Della Lund Culwell

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 9:21 p.m.

Della Lund Culwell, 84, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed from this life to her heavenly home on Nov 12, 2019, while surrounded by family. She was proceeded in death by her husband C.C. “Sonnie” Culwell the III, two daughters Valerie Ramos and Pauniece West, her son Randall Culwell and 4 brothers. She is survived by her son Charles “Bud” Culwell (Linda), a daughter Lisa Culwell, 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was born to Paul Lund and Violet Reynolds on April 21, 1935 in Eager, Ariz. She was born 1 hour after her twin brother. Together they weighed almost 14 lbs. She grew up during the great depression and enjoyed spending time with her siblings and cousins. Her family was poor but she was always happy. She would always say that they were as poor as “church mice”. She loved music and loved to sing just like her mother. She then went on to teach her own grand daughters how to sing and play the piano.

She lost her twin brother in 1951 at 16. She married the love of her life Sonnie on Aug 7, 1953. They had 5 children together, 3 daughters and 2 sons, Valerie, Pauniece, Charles “Bud”, Randy and Lisa. They settled for many years in Casa Grande, Ariz., and lived in Southern California twice - Diamond Bar and Dana Point. Her family owned a Hallmark shop for 10 years, as well as a beauty salon. On top of being a homemaker she was an avid member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served many callings including Relief Society President. She loved working with the young women’s group. She cherished the time she spent with her grand kids and great-grand kids. Her family and her faith were the most important to her.

The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice as well as many others who helped care for our Mother, Grandmother and friend. She was loved by many.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tues Nov, 19, 2019 at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Pkwy in Prescott Valley. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the same building.

Arrangements are being handled by Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Pauniece Culwell West
October's Prescott Valley Extraordinary Woman: Della Culwell
Obituary: Vera Bailey Burns
Obituary: Catherine Ann (Katy) Brehm
Obituary: Cecelia Mary (Miller) Button

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries