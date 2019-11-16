Obituary: Charles Franklin Kilhoffer

Charles Franklin Kilhoffer, 85, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family on November 4, 2019. Charles was born August 13, 1934 in Canute, Oklahoma to Clement and Sophia (Hoffman) Kilhoffer.

“Charlie” served in the US Army in Germany 1957 to 1959 in the Signal Corp. He then began his long career in cement contracting and other businesses. In 1963, he married Kathryn Opal Richards, which they had four children, then later married Shirley Whitlinger in 1994.

Charlie is survived by his four children, Rebecca Bornheim and husband, Carl, Jennifer Kilhoffer, Lisa Watkins and husband, Keith and son, Rodney Kilhoffer and wife, Brenda; eight loving grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Charlie was a loving father, grandfather and friend.

Charlie was a member of the St. Germaine Catholic Church. He, along with his 2nd wife Shirley, donated many hours to the church as well as to St. Vincent de Paul. He enjoyed hunting and fishing (especially deep sea fishing), working in his yard, spending time with family and helping his friends any way he could.

A special thanks to all the nurses, doctors friends and neighbors that supported him during his long illness. Funeral services for Charles Kilhoffer will be held at St. Germaine Catholic church in Prescott Valley, Friday, November 22, 2019, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with the Rosary, Mass at 11:00 a.m., then a church lunch at 12:00 p.m. Graveside burial will follow at the Prescott National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.

