Obituary: Brian Carlyle Guffey

Brian Carlyle Guffey, 56, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born in Orange, California to Calvin and Joyce Guffey.

He grew up in Southern California and moved to Paulden, Arizona in 1994.

Brian was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend.

He lived life to the fullest, everyday with him was an adventure. There was nothing he loved more than being with his family.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed surfing, fishing, hunting and a good warm campfire.

He touched many lives and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Maureen (Mo), two amazing sons, a wonderful daughter-in-law, a beautiful granddaughter, a sister, brother and many loving nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Guffey home.

