Kids get free books, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Families in the Prescott area (86301, 86303 or 86305 zip codes) can register their children for the Prescott Area Imagination Library (PAIL) and receive a free book in the mail every month from birth until the child’s fifth birthday.

The Prescott Area Imagination Library is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the delivery of carefully selected, age appropriate books to children throughout the U.S.

You can register your child here or stop by the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. youth desk on the first floor for a registration form.

For more information about the Prescott Area Imagination Library, please click here.

Efforts are being made to expand the reach of the Imagination Library, you can sign up to be notified when it is available in your area by registering at the Dolly Parton Imagination Library website, parent resources, find my program.