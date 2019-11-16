OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 17
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park

The Granite Mountain Hotshots Centerpiece is unveiled at the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 16. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The Granite Mountain Hotshots Centerpiece is unveiled at the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 16. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 10:04 p.m.

photo

Denise Roggio sings “Blazing Honor” prior to the unveiling of the Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece at the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 16. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

When the Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece was unveiled in the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 16, C. J. Meldahl said she was teary-eyed.

“I think they captured it well,” she said of the iconic photo of the hotshots in a human pyramid formation which had been transformed into a 9-foot etched steel image.

Modified to include three members of the crew who were not actually present for the photo, construction of the centerpiece was made possible by donation from a Peeples Valley couple while firms PMA Industries, Inc., E2 Innovations and Sabatina and Davis Construction all collaborated to bring the image to a whole new level honoring the Hotshots. It forms the backdrop for a flagstone performance area in the park.

Prior to the unveiling of the centerpiece, Denise Roggio sang her song, “Blazing Honor” which she wrote following the Yarnell Hill Fire to honor the Hotshots who died as well as the one who survived the fire.

“This was very special, actually, just knowing that you can see the progress and all the wonderful people that are supporting it, all the other firefighters and the brotherhood and everyone here. It was amazing actually,” Roggio said. “It was very special. I am humbled and honored.”

The event also included special acknowledgements of those who donated money, services and building materials for the centerpiece and other elements of the park. Following the unveiling, Maria Adams sang Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young.”

It was a moving dedication, said Yavapai County Supervisor Rowle Simmons.

photo

Marie Adams sings Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young” following the unveiling of the centerpiece Saturday. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

The Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece is not the only centerpiece that will be at the Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park, said Yarnell Area Resource Group Director Chuck Tidey. The other one is going to be a remembrance of the 127 homes that burnt down during the fire which represented 25% of the town, Tidey said.

Work on the park keeps moving forward in a positive way, he said. It’s a lot of work, especially when it’s done with donations and volunteers, he said. Still, Meldahl said she thinks the progress on the park and the vision for the community is stunning considering the devastation they experienced.

“They took a heart-wrenching time and are really making a positive impact on their community and for the families that were involved in this,” she said. “It’s impressive.”

Future signage in the park will enable visitors to learn about the 2013 fire, the evacuation and recovery process and firewise education.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece takes the stage at Yarnell Park
Yarnell works toward recovery, despite grief of 2013 wildfire
Remembering the Fallen 19: Yarnell honors the lives of Granite Mountain Hotshots
Yarnell works toward recovery
Yarnell musician aids community with song

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries