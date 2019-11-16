OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

GOP lawmakers plan to prepare state budget proposal earlier

The Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix. (courtesy)

The Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix. (courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 1:36 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature’s majority Republicans plan to have their own state budget proposal for the next fiscal year on the table before Gov. Doug Ducey presents his own version in mid-January.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that’d be a departure from recent years when governors released their budget proposals before lawmakers settled on their wish-lists.

Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray said GOP lawmakers want Ducey to know early on what they want to do with over $600 million not already allotted in preliminary budget formulas.

Possible uses for that money include increasing spending for state programs and bolstering the state’s reserves.

House Appropriations Chairman Regina Cobb said she’s been reaching out to rank-and-file House Republicans and that key lawmakers will begin meeting soon to start drafting a budget proposal.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

House, Senate leaders cut budget deal with Arizona governor
Arizona Legislature begins debate over state budget
Ongoing budget talks stuck on university bonding plan
Gov. wants budget deal before more bills are signed
GOP leadership says they’ve reached budget deal with Gov. Doug Ducey

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries