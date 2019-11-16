GOP lawmakers plan to prepare state budget proposal earlier

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature’s majority Republicans plan to have their own state budget proposal for the next fiscal year on the table before Gov. Doug Ducey presents his own version in mid-January.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that’d be a departure from recent years when governors released their budget proposals before lawmakers settled on their wish-lists.

Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray said GOP lawmakers want Ducey to know early on what they want to do with over $600 million not already allotted in preliminary budget formulas.

Possible uses for that money include increasing spending for state programs and bolstering the state’s reserves.

House Appropriations Chairman Regina Cobb said she’s been reaching out to rank-and-file House Republicans and that key lawmakers will begin meeting soon to start drafting a budget proposal.