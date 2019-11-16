Free Monday Night Movie: 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw', Nov. 18
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 5 a.m.
The Monday night movie "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" will be showing at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, First floor auditorium at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Iris Elba. Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Rated PG-13.
This is a free event. For more information visit pvlib.net.
