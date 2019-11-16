OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers

For her research project, Jessica Wilson collected business center data from 22 U.S. hotels located in 17 different states. (Courtesy)

For her research project, Jessica Wilson collected business center data from 22 U.S. hotels located in 17 different states. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 9:38 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Jessica Wilson has been on the hunt for things people leave behind at hotels. Not for physical items, but for potentially sensitive personal information left behind on public computers found in hotel business centers.

The purpose of her hunt is all positive – but what she has found over the course of two years is concerning. As a cybersecurity student at Embry-Riddle’s College of Security and Intelligence, her ultimate goal is to raise awareness and help keep you safe.

For her research project, Wilson collected business center data from 22 U.S. hotels located in 17 different states. Due to the nature of her project, no specific hotel brands were identified and no data or documents were saved.

There are two types of business centers, connectivity zones or traditional. Connectivity zones are usually a dedicated area in the lobby and a traditional business center is in its own room. Connectivity zones were easier to walk into and collect data because they did not require key card access. Traditional business centers can be accessed with or without an RFID hotel key card, depending on the property.

Wilson’s theme throughout her research was “if a bad guy has unrestricted physical access to your computer, it’s not your computer anymore.” Her findings on the breakdown of data collected were as follows: 

• Log Files (files that record or keep a “log” of keystrokes or sites visited online), 50%;

• Medical Info, 15%;

• Personal Identifiable Information (PII), 10%; and,

• 25% was identified as “other.”

PII and medical information included any document that would allow someone’s identity to be stolen, such as insurance documents, resumes, etc.  

Additional factors that could compromise business center cybersecurity include tailgating, where a legitimate guest with keycard access allows someone to follow in behind them, possibly possessing a flash drive or the ability to install malicious software. Wilson also notes that security cameras and reliable shredders are also missing from some business centers.

“Considering the amount of information I recovered, I don’t think hotel guests are aware of this problem,” she said. “If I were a hotel GM, I would put up signs informing customers about safe data management practices, and hotel employees trained on proper data disposal.”

Wilson’s No. 1 piece of advice is to be sure to log off your session and log out of all accounts. “Also check to see if you can delete any items from the ‘Downloads’ folder. And if you’ve printed something out, be make sure you go and pick it up.”

Wilson’s full report and analysis can be found at:  https://jesswils.com/

To learn more about Embry-Riddle’s Department of Cyber Intelligence and Security, visit: http://prescott.erau.edu/college-security-intelligence/department-of-cyber-intelligence-and-security.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries