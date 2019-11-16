OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 17
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Duckett leads Southern Utah over NAU 31-30
College Football

NAU QB Case Cookus (15) looks for the open man during the team’s 31-30 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Cedar City, Utah. (NAU Athletics/Courtesy)

NAU QB Case Cookus (15) looks for the open man during the team’s 31-30 loss to Southern Utah on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Cedar City, Utah. (NAU Athletics/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 10:09 p.m.

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Thomas Duckett scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 54-yard run late in the third quarter and Southern Utah held off Northern Arizona for a 31-30 victory on Saturday.

Duckett ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught five passes for 81 yards and a score for the Thunderbirds (3-8, 2-5 Big Sky). His touchdown run at the end of the third gave Southern Utah a 31-27 lead.

Luis Aguilar kicked a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth to pull the Lumberjacks (4-7, 2-5) within a point.

Northern Arizona drove from its own 19 to a first-and-goal at the Southern Utah 3 on its next possession, but the Thunderbirds held them out, including stuffing George Romero-Robinson’s run for no gain on fourth down from the 1.

Southern Utah forced a punt after Northern Arizona went three-and-out on its next possession, and Duckett ran three times for a first down to allow the Thunderbirds to run out the clock.

Chris Helbig passed for 290 yards and a touchdown and Landen Measom caught six passes for 125 yards for Southern Utah.

Case Cookus threw for 325 yards and a touchdwon and Brandon Porter caught 10 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for Northern Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Southern Utah beats NAU for Big Sky title
Bridge-Gadd's 4 TDs lead NAU past Utah State 31-23
Davis runs for school record 328 yards in Weber State win over NAU
Davis runs for school record 328 yards in Weber State win over NAU
College Football: Cookus propels NAU past Illinois St.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries