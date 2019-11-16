Duckett leads Southern Utah over NAU 31-30
College Football
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Thomas Duckett scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 54-yard run late in the third quarter and Southern Utah held off Northern Arizona for a 31-30 victory on Saturday.
Duckett ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught five passes for 81 yards and a score for the Thunderbirds (3-8, 2-5 Big Sky). His touchdown run at the end of the third gave Southern Utah a 31-27 lead.
Luis Aguilar kicked a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth to pull the Lumberjacks (4-7, 2-5) within a point.
Northern Arizona drove from its own 19 to a first-and-goal at the Southern Utah 3 on its next possession, but the Thunderbirds held them out, including stuffing George Romero-Robinson’s run for no gain on fourth down from the 1.
Southern Utah forced a punt after Northern Arizona went three-and-out on its next possession, and Duckett ran three times for a first down to allow the Thunderbirds to run out the clock.
Chris Helbig passed for 290 yards and a touchdown and Landen Measom caught six passes for 125 yards for Southern Utah.
Case Cookus threw for 325 yards and a touchdwon and Brandon Porter caught 10 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for Northern Arizona.
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: