Birth announcements: Week of Nov. 17, 2019 (2)

Elysia Jayde Morales, a 7 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born October 14 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Abel Morales of Prescott Vallely.

Nolan James Seets, an 8 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born October 30 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karissa and Tye Seets of Chino Valley.

Jon Dean Forrest Sullivan, a 9 lb., 3 oz. boy, was born October 31 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kymbre Figaratto and Kyle Sullivan of Prescott.

Valerie Natalia Underwood, a 7 lb., 1 oz. girl, was born to Mirna Soria Underwood and Johnathon Underwood of Prescott Valley.