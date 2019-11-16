Birth announcements: Week of Nov. 17, 2019 (1)
Jadiel Alberto Estrada Villalobox, a 6 lb., 9 oz. boy, was born October 31 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Johanna Avitia and Johnathon Estrada Lopez.
Bentley Elizabeth Feist, a 6 lb., 6 oz. girl, was born October 1 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Valerie Fernandez and John Feist of Prescott Valley.
Ryker Lee Hall, a 7 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born October 28 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Anastazsia and Jace Hall of Prescott Valley.
Rhett Aspen Hilliard, a 6 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born October 26 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rebecca Roman and Henri Hilliard of Chino Valley.
Cooper James Meierbachtol, a 5 lb., 9 oz. boy, was born September 21 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Gillian and Matthew Meierbachtol of Prescott. No photo
Ezra Iram Rascon Castaneda, a 6 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born October 2 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Seidi Castaneda Curiel and Mario Rascon Nunez of Prescott.Valley. No photo
Eli Jackson Vaughan, a 7 lb., 3 oz. boy, was born October 16 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Christa Davis and Robert Vaughan of Chino Valley. No photo
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: