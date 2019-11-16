Always doe prices? Deer wanders into Walmart, slips around
WOOSTER, Ohio — A whitetail went retail for a bit this week when it entered a Walmart store in Ohio.
Patrons in Wooster in northeastern Ohio say the deer was kicking shelves as it walked through the store Wednesday afternoon.
Bert and Dawn Moore encountered the deer after stopping in for a few things for dinner. Bert Moore told the Wooster Daily Record he feared the doe was in danger of hurting itself or others.
Moore says he grabbed the deer when it grew tired after slipping on the floor and then laid on it to keep it still.
He, another shopper and store employees helped the animal get out. It disappeared into a field.
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- PV man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: