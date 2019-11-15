Ranger signs decision notices for the Hassayampa Landscape, Chino Landscape Restoration Projects

Prescott National Forest’s Bradshaw and Chino Valley District Ranger Sarah Clawson has signed the Decision Notices and Finding of No Significant Impact statements for the Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project on the Bradshaw Ranger District and the Chino Landscape Restoration Project on the Chino Valley Ranger District.

“These projects represent many years of collaborative planning and analysis with our partners and the public,” Clawson said. “We will now be able to restore nearly 700,000 acres of public land in the Prescott National Forest. Implementation will improve ecosystem health and wildlife habitat, decrease the risk of uncharacteristic, devastating wildfire, and increase the resiliency of these landscapes to climate change and other stressors. I am incredibly grateful for all the hard work that went in to these analyses, and thrilled that we can expand our restoration work to a large part of the Prescott National Forest.”

The Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project is designed to improve and maintain the health and resiliency of fire-adapted ecosystems, while simultaneously reducing hazardous fuels that pose a threat to life and property.

The overall project will reduce fuels and restore fire as an ecological process on about 234,276 acres located mostly in the southern half of the Bradshaw Ranger District. The Decision Notice and accompanying supporting documents may be viewed online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49910.

The Chino Landscape Restoration Project is designed to conserve and restore the grassland ecosystem to benefit pronghorn and will emphasize the restoration of fire adapted ecosystems, of which grasslands are a major component on about 428,000 of national forest system land within the 484,000-acre project area. The Decision Notice and accompanying supporting documents may be viewed online at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45619.

For more information, contact the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.