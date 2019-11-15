OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PV, Prescott Police participate in No Shave November to raise awareness of men’s cancer

Prescott Valley Police Department Sgt. Shawn Caswell and Officers Peter Goodman and Matt Hepperle sport their growing beards for No Shave November. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Prescott Valley Police Department Sgt. Shawn Caswell and Officers Peter Goodman and Matt Hepperle sport their growing beards for No Shave November. (PVPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 15, 2019 10:30 p.m.

If you see a police officer in Prescott or Prescott Valley with a little scruff on his face, it’s not because he’s having a bad week.

Both the Prescott and Prescott Valley police departments are participating in the national No Shave November event to raise awareness of early detection and treatment of men’s cancer.

The goal of national No-Shave November, according to no-shave.org, is to “grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.”

Male officers participating in Prescott Valley are paying $25 into a fund to earn the privilege to wear facial hair during the month of November, and $50 to extend the effort into December, according to a news release.

Female officers in Prescott Valley are also participating in Colors for Cancer for the same project, the release states. The donation gives those women the privilege to wear colored nail polish while in uniform. The money raised will be divided among the American Cancer Society and a PVPD officer’s brother-in-law who is fighting breast cancer.

Prescott’s efforts are very similar, except the officers are instead paying $20 each to a charity that has yet to be determined, said Lt. Jon Brambila, a spokesperson for the department.

Officers and police personnel who are participating in No Shave November will wear buttons indicating their involvement in raising cancer awareness.

Town of Prescott Valley staff and some members of Town Council also are participating in the Nov. event to raise awareness of men’s cancer and encourage all men to undergo regular cancer screening.

For more information on No Shave November, visit www.no-shave.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries