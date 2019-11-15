PV, Prescott Police participate in No Shave November to raise awareness of men’s cancer

If you see a police officer in Prescott or Prescott Valley with a little scruff on his face, it’s not because he’s having a bad week.

Both the Prescott and Prescott Valley police departments are participating in the national No Shave November event to raise awareness of early detection and treatment of men’s cancer.

The goal of national No-Shave November, according to no-shave.org, is to “grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.”

Male officers participating in Prescott Valley are paying $25 into a fund to earn the privilege to wear facial hair during the month of November, and $50 to extend the effort into December, according to a news release.

Female officers in Prescott Valley are also participating in Colors for Cancer for the same project, the release states. The donation gives those women the privilege to wear colored nail polish while in uniform. The money raised will be divided among the American Cancer Society and a PVPD officer’s brother-in-law who is fighting breast cancer.

Prescott’s efforts are very similar, except the officers are instead paying $20 each to a charity that has yet to be determined, said Lt. Jon Brambila, a spokesperson for the department.

Officers and police personnel who are participating in No Shave November will wear buttons indicating their involvement in raising cancer awareness.

Town of Prescott Valley staff and some members of Town Council also are participating in the Nov. event to raise awareness of men’s cancer and encourage all men to undergo regular cancer screening.

For more information on No Shave November, visit www.no-shave.org.