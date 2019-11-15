OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Police’s Pink Patch Project raises over $5,700

The Prescott Police Department’s 2019 pink patch. (PPD/Courtesy)

The Prescott Police Department’s 2019 pink patch. (PPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 15, 2019 9:29 p.m.

photo

The Prescott Police Department’s Pink Patch Project vehicle. (PPD/Courtesy)

With the communities help, the Prescott Police Department (PPD) managed to raise just over $5,700 in October during its second annual Pink Patch Project.

The effort involved officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms and selling the patches at a number of events throughout the month.

“We all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer, and the pink patches was one way that we could let those impacted know that they are not alone in their fight,” PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said in a news release.

One of the highlights of the month was the inaugural PPD Pink Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 20. Many children and families came out to support the event, which included pumpkin decorating, a professional pumpkin carving demo, a food truck, a bounce house, and a celebrity pumpkin carving contest.

All of the money raised during the campaign will be donated directly to the YRMC Breast Care Center, the release states.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Police show support for breast cancer awareness
Photos: Spooky creations at Pink Pumpkin ‘Patch’ decorating event
Prescott Valley Police wear pink in October for breast cancer awareness
Prescott PD’s ‘Pink Patch Project’ aids local women with breast cancer
Prescott police recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month through ‘Pink Patch’ project

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries