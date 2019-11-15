Prescott Police’s Pink Patch Project raises over $5,700
With the communities help, the Prescott Police Department (PPD) managed to raise just over $5,700 in October during its second annual Pink Patch Project.
The effort involved officers wearing pink patches on their uniforms and selling the patches at a number of events throughout the month.
“We all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer, and the pink patches was one way that we could let those impacted know that they are not alone in their fight,” PPD spokesperson Jon Brambila said in a news release.
One of the highlights of the month was the inaugural PPD Pink Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 20. Many children and families came out to support the event, which included pumpkin decorating, a professional pumpkin carving demo, a food truck, a bounce house, and a celebrity pumpkin carving contest.
All of the money raised during the campaign will be donated directly to the YRMC Breast Care Center, the release states.
