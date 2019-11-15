Letter: Prescott Police Department

Editor:

I recently had the privilege to participate in the six-week Prescott Citizen Police Academy, which is a comprehensive “behind the scenes” in-depth look at all facets of our police department including training and recruitment, SWAT, narcotics/PANT, K-9, dispatch, patrol, department procedures and protocol and much more.

Unfortunately, in our country today, there are many cities and towns where there is great division and mistrust between the communities and the police departments, but here in Prescott it is the complete opposite. Chief Black and staff have made it a priority to embrace “transparency” between the police department and the community and endorses all factions of the department to be as open, respectful and congenial to our citizens as possible.

Unless you have a reason to purposely avoid the police, I would highly recommend greeting our officers the next opportunity you have and enjoy a friendly chat with a fellow citizen who loves and cares about our great little town just as much as you do (and probably a little more).

Unfortunately, there are a lot of misconceptions and false accusations about our police department and a lot of people do not know the truth and reality of how much they really do care about the citizens and our town … now I do.

Tim Whitaker

Prescott