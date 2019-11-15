OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights returns to Prescott Gateway Mall

Enchanted Christmas includes 12 themed rooms at the Prescott Gateway Mall. The attraction opens Nov. 29, 2019. (Courtesy)

Enchanted Christmas includes 12 themed rooms at the Prescott Gateway Mall. The attraction opens Nov. 29, 2019. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 15, 2019 8:54 p.m.

Enchanted Christmas includes 12 themed rooms at the Prescott Gateway Mall. The attraction opens Nov. 29, 2019. (Courtesy)

Enchanted Christmas Indoor Tour of Lights will be opening its doors on Friday, Nov. 29, for the sixth year at 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 302.

Enchanted Christmas, presented by M&M Entertainment & Productions, is an indoor holiday light attraction with over 500,000 lights. There are 12 themed rooms, a large Department 56 Christmas Village and a model railroad display by Point of Rocks Model Railroad Club. The attraction is suitable for all ages and is wheelchair accessible.

“When you walk through Enchanted Christmas you truly feel a sense of Christmas all around you,” said Matt Brassard of M&M Entertainment and Productions. “But the true spirit of the holidays is when you see the kids’ eyes light up as they walk through all the different themed villages. This is one of the largest displays of its kind in the Southwest and we are honored to bring it to the Prescott area for all to enjoy.”

Co-founder of M&M Entertainment & Productions, Marco Espitia added, “We also have a wonderful gift store at the end of the tour, so for those last-minute shoppers or for those hard-to-find gifts, you can choose from a variety of unique items and holiday décor.”

Cost is $5 and kids 5 and younger get in free. The attraction will also help local non-profit Yavapai Food Bank – if you bring a can of food, you receive $1 off entry. Collections of canned food and toys will be distributed and donated locally in Yavapai County. Last year, over 19 tons of canned food was collected for Yavapai Food Bank as well as thousands of toys.

For more information, including days and hours of operation, visit www.enchantedchristmasAZ.com. Enchanted Christmas is presented by M&M Entertainment & Productions and Depot Marketplace. Other sponsors include Helken & Horn Advertising Agency, Fann Contracting, At Home, Pepsi and Matt’s Saloon.

Call 800-651-8006 for more information or, to schedule a tour, call 928-848-4182.

Information provided by M&M Entertainment.

