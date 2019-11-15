OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: 5 ways to spot an ‘open enrollment’ scam

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 15, 2019 10:14 p.m.

With 2020 just around the corner, we’re all trying to decide what type of health coverage we’d like to have in the next calendar year.

Whether you’re about to change, or add, to your current health coverage, apply for Medicare or the Affordable Care Act, the Federal Trade Commission recently offered a few tips on how to protect your personal information this enrollment season.

You have until Dec. 7 (Medicare) or Dec. 15 (ACA) to make changes. With that, here are five ways to watch out for scams when signing up for Medicare or ACA:

PHONE CALLS

Generally, Medicare scams involve a random person reaching out to you by phone or email and demanding pieces of personal information.

This contact can come off professional, except the person reaching out wants to “help you” capitalize on a so-called great offer, or aims to help prevent you from losing benefits all together.

They’ll claim your Medicare benefits are about to be suspended if you don’t provide billing information, or you’ll be asked to provide your Social Security number or bank account to verify and “correct” the problem.

If you suspect a Medicare scam, call 800-MEDICARE (633-4227) or go to Medicare.gov.

Never give information over the phone to someone who says they need it so you can keep your coverage. Hang up the phone on anyone who asks for quick payments, threatens you, or offers free equipment or services in exchange for information.

AGENTS

Anyone who tried to sell you Medicare insurance while claiming to be an “official Medicare agent” is a scammer. There are no Medicare sales representatives.

PRESCRIPTIONS

Ignore anyone who says you must join a prescription drug plan to keep your Medicare coverage. The Medicare prescription drug plan (also known as Part D) is voluntary and has nothing to do with the rest of your Medicare coverage.

MARKETPLACE

Those looking to search for health care plans using the ACA, check out quality ratings to see how plans compare to others in Arizona. These will be done using member experience, medical care and health plan administration.

Starting this year, you can sign up directly through several certified partners, just visit: healthcare.gov/direct-enrollment.

If you need help, call the Marketplace center at 800-318-2596 to ask questions, finish an application, compare plans and enroll.

REPORT A SCAM

Finally, if you spot a scam, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. They can help you fight scams.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

FTC Alert: ‘Tis the season for ‘open enrollment’ scams
Time to review your Medicare coverage
Talk of the Town: Fight Medicare fraud — guard your card
ACA healthcare signup deadline is almost here
Access affordable health care and the insurance marketplace

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries