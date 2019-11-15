'Cranksgiving' bike-mounted food drive benefits Prescott Community Cupboard, Nov. 17.
Prescott Alternative Transportation (PAT) is hosting a fun bike-mounted food drive in Prescott. "Cranksgiving" riders will meet at the Prescott Unified School District, 300 E. Gurley St. at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Participants are expected to show up with a bike, a backpack, or some way to carry food, and about $15 dollars to purchase the food (a bike lock is good too).
Riders will be given a shopping list with four specific stores to buy from, figure out the best route to each store, compete to see who can fill the lists and return the quickest. Receipts from each store must be kept in order to prove completion of the ride.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, but they are also expected to obey traffic laws. Prizes will be awarded for the first to finish, the biggest haul (most pounds of food), best costume and silliest bike.
There is no fee to participate, just the money needed to purchase food. Proceeds of the drive will be donated to the Prescott Community Cupboard.
A post ride celebration will be held on the patio of the PAT office directly across the street from the Washington School meeting spot.
For more information, visit facebook.com/prescottat.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: