'Cranksgiving' bike-mounted food drive benefits Prescott Community Cupboard, Nov. 17.

Prescott Alternative Transportation (PAT) is hosting a fun bike-mounted food drive in Prescott. "Cranksgiving" riders will meet at the Prescott Unified School District, 300 E. Gurley St. at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Participants are expected to show up with a bike, a backpack, or some way to carry food, and about $15 dollars to purchase the food (a bike lock is good too).

Riders will be given a shopping list with four specific stores to buy from, figure out the best route to each store, compete to see who can fill the lists and return the quickest. Receipts from each store must be kept in order to prove completion of the ride.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, but they are also expected to obey traffic laws. Prizes will be awarded for the first to finish, the biggest haul (most pounds of food), best costume and silliest bike.

There is no fee to participate, just the money needed to purchase food. Proceeds of the drive will be donated to the Prescott Community Cupboard.

A post ride celebration will be held on the patio of the PAT office directly across the street from the Washington School meeting spot.

For more information, visit facebook.com/prescottat.

