Church News: Week of Nov. 16, 2019

Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s craft show is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend. Worship service Saturday, Nov. 16, is at 5 p.m. emmanuelelca@gmail.com.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Saturday morning services and Torah reading will be at 10 a.m. Parashat: Vayera: Genesis Chapters 18-22. office@brithshalom-az.org.

Prescott Life Church is sponsoring a GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” group from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2200 N. Highway 89, Prescott. To register, text “HOPE” to 928-848-2117 or call for further information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, is proud to present an audition workshop for children ages 3rd grade to 18-years-old at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, for children who want to gain experience with the audition process. Contact Kelsey Claire at aztrinitystudents@gmail.com for more information.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are nonprofits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.

“Blessing of the Animals” will be at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 S. Rancho Vista Drive. Yavapai Humane Society Executive Director Rich McLish will share why animals are critical for maintaining positive spiritual health and how YHS’s work is increasing generosity in the community.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; office@unityprescott.org. Join us for guest speaker Rev. Toni Boehm’s message “Soul Mastery.” Sunday Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Youth ministry at 11. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South – all are welcome! Worship Services: Contemporary, 9 a.m.; Traditional, 11 a.m.; Sunday School: Children and Youth, 9:15 a.m.; Adult, 10 a.m. Refreshments after services Adult Bible Study Mondays, 10 a.m. 928-636-2969.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott – 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. “Everyone’s Hometown,” 155 years old. “Our church,” 139 years old. The “Bible” is over 2,000 years old, and we still hold to it. Check us out. Spirited SS classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks, 10:30 a.m.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 Sunday; coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Enjoy a FREE, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. For more information, call 928-445-0680.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. Pastor Mike Dueppen invites you to Sunday Worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Fellowship at 11. Bible Class, 11:30, for a closer look at the lessons. Information Class is Thursday at 4 p.m. savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533.

Shabbat VaYera – Please note Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, will not be having Torah discussions on Shabbat for a while as Rabbi heals from injuries in a recent car collision. Phone discussions possible. Topic this week: incest! For details, please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sunday Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday Morning Prayer & Communion, 9:30 a.m. with Evening Prayer & Deacon’s Mass at 5:30 p.m. Come worship with us! Questions? Call Rev. Jerry Ellington at 479-426-2091.

You are welcome in our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Enjoy great expository preaching and warm fellowship. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

November is National Homeless Awareness Month. Homelessness is attacking families in great proportions. This year alone Prescott-area schools have 110 students who are labeled homeless. Contact Agape House of Prescott and help get homeless people off the streets and into homes. For more information, AgapeHousePrescott.org, 928-910-1089.

The Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to Sunday services and Sunday School at 10 a.m., and Wednesday testimonial meetings at 1 p.m. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship present “Moments with Judi Armbruster” at the 11 a.m. service, Nov. 17. Judi will share examples of a Japanese art form called haiga, which combines her photographs and haiku. It is both a practice and a meditation to develop this form. Mark Mathewson is the musician.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church for our Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., adult bible study of systematic theology. Jump in at any point. All are welcome. Experience a warm family worship experience Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

Belonging to the Earth, 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. Rev. Patty Willis and the Green Sanctuary Team will celebrate our respect for the interconnected web of life of which we are a part, sharing practical ways that we can honor the Earth.

Terrific Tuesday Luncheon (time of fellowship for adults of all ages) is set for Nov. 19. The program features the High Desert Flute Circle. Gather at noon in the Fellowship Hall, American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive. RSVP: 928-445-4348. Suggested donation of $5 for a delicious home-cooked meal.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., will focus on “Navigating the Holidays After Loss,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Rev. Patti Blackwood will help explore thoughts and feelings about facing the holidays without your loved one(s). Call 928-778-1950 to sign up.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church hosts a gospel music concert featuring Joy Williams. Refreshments to follow. Admission is free, a love offering gratefully accepted. The church is at 395 Pony Place, Dewey. Take Highway 69 north to Kachina then Pony Place.

American Lutheran Church will celebrate Thanksgiving with an evening worship service Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. Pastor Jack Shannon will bring the message, and Holy Communion will be served. All are welcome to join as we thank God for His many blessings.

Let the Peoples Praise You, O God, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 4:30 p.m. Saving Grace LCMS, Chino Valley, invites you to its special Thanksgiving Eve Worship with Holy Communion. We rejoice in God’s grace and power! Turkey and ham dinner following. 440 W. Palomino Road, savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, invites you to a special Thanksgiving Eve service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Wednesday Advent services are also at 6 p.m., beginning on Dec. 4. A light supper in the Fellowship Hall is served at 5:15 p.m. before each Advent service.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, presents the Advent Cantata “And There Was Light” by Joseph M. Martin on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 9 and 11 a.m. Come listen to this beautiful Cantata performed by our choir and guest orchestra to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

American Lutheran Church presents Walk Through Bethlehem – a Christmas experience for the community. Performances on Dec. 4, 7 and 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and Dec. 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guided tours help guests relive the sights, sounds and smells of Bethlehem. Indoor seating available.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale. Come and find everything you need, great baked goods and stocking stuffer gifts, too. Saturday Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.

Yule Fest 2019 “What Sweeter Music” will feature music from around the world at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at American Lutheran Church. Free admission; freewill offering received. Join the 45-voice choir, handbells, pipe organ, and full chamber orchestra to celebrate Christ’s birth.

Register now for the winter session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Jan. 8. Rhonda Trammel will present the first-hour teaching, “God of Wonders.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now. Free childcare available.