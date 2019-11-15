Bashford Courts sign plan gets Prescott Council approval

A compromise solution that significantly reduces the number of allowed signs on the historic Bashford Courts building got the unanimous approval of the Prescott City Council this week.

The final outcome brings the number of panel signs down from the originally proposed nine panel signs to three main panels and a backlit raceway-mounted sign at the entrance to the Gurley Street building in downtown Prescott.

A round of review by the Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission in mid-October made it clear that city officials did not support the original proposal.

Several members of both boards maintained that nine panel signs — each possibly advertising an individual business tenant in the building — would be excessive.

When the matter went back to the Planning and Zoning Commission in late October, the board recommended a plan that involves three panel signs that will largely advertise categories, such as “clothes,” “brewery,” and “gifts.”

In addition, the front awning will have a backlit sign advertising the Bashford Court Atrium Mall.

“This was a compromise,” City Planner Tammy DeWitt told the council during the Nov. 12 voting session.

Craig Hannay, whose Phoenix-based company owns the building, said during the October meetings that he was seeking a new signage plan to bring greater visibility to the individual businesses inside the mall.

He said he often hears complaints from tenants that shoppers do not know they are in the mall.

DeWitt noted this week that none of the tenants have direct frontage on the street. The category panel signs are intended to let passersby know the offerings available inside the mall.

A city memo stated that the three tenant signs would use existing bands between the upper and lower windows, as well as being centered above the building entrance.

Along with the front signs, the Bashford Courts building will also be allowed to have two tenant or building identification signs on the rear face of the building, above the floor windows at each end of the building.

“These placement locations would likely be for major anchor tenant signs,” the memo stated, adding that staff recommends that each of the back-wall signs be 100 square feet. A building identification sign above the back entranceway would also be allowed.

In addition to the front and back signs, the council approved two signs on the west face of the building, above the adjoining one-story building. The west signs would identify services rather than special tenant businesses by name, the memo said.

The council unanimously approved the recommended comprehensive sign plan for Bashford Courts.

Along with the sign changes, Hannay’s plans include painting the building in a taupe/beige color to replace the existing yellow paint.