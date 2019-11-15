OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bashford Courts sign plan gets Prescott Council approval

The Prescott City Council approved a comprehensive sign plan for the Bashford Courts building Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, that will allow three panel signs on the front of the building, along with a backlit Bashford Courts sign on the awning at the entrance on Gurley Street. The colors in the rendering indicate the code in the accompanying “sign key,” and are not the colors planned for the signs. Officials say the actual colors have yet to be submitted. (City of Prescott/Courtesy rendering)

The Prescott City Council approved a comprehensive sign plan for the Bashford Courts building Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, that will allow three panel signs on the front of the building, along with a backlit Bashford Courts sign on the awning at the entrance on Gurley Street. The colors in the rendering indicate the code in the accompanying “sign key,” and are not the colors planned for the signs. Officials say the actual colors have yet to be submitted. (City of Prescott/Courtesy rendering)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 15, 2019 10:43 p.m.

A compromise solution that significantly reduces the number of allowed signs on the historic Bashford Courts building got the unanimous approval of the Prescott City Council this week.

The final outcome brings the number of panel signs down from the originally proposed nine panel signs to three main panels and a backlit raceway-mounted sign at the entrance to the Gurley Street building in downtown Prescott.

A round of review by the Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission in mid-October made it clear that city officials did not support the original proposal.

Several members of both boards maintained that nine panel signs — each possibly advertising an individual business tenant in the building — would be excessive.

photo

When the matter went back to the Planning and Zoning Commission in late October, the board recommended a plan that involves three panel signs that will largely advertise categories, such as “clothes,” “brewery,” and “gifts.”

In addition, the front awning will have a backlit sign advertising the Bashford Court Atrium Mall.

“This was a compromise,” City Planner Tammy DeWitt told the council during the Nov. 12 voting session.

Craig Hannay, whose Phoenix-based company owns the building, said during the October meetings that he was seeking a new signage plan to bring greater visibility to the individual businesses inside the mall.

He said he often hears complaints from tenants that shoppers do not know they are in the mall.

DeWitt noted this week that none of the tenants have direct frontage on the street. The category panel signs are intended to let passersby know the offerings available inside the mall.

A city memo stated that the three tenant signs would use existing bands between the upper and lower windows, as well as being centered above the building entrance.

Along with the front signs, the Bashford Courts building will also be allowed to have two tenant or building identification signs on the rear face of the building, above the floor windows at each end of the building.

“These placement locations would likely be for major anchor tenant signs,” the memo stated, adding that staff recommends that each of the back-wall signs be 100 square feet. A building identification sign above the back entranceway would also be allowed.

In addition to the front and back signs, the council approved two signs on the west face of the building, above the adjoining one-story building. The west signs would identify services rather than special tenant businesses by name, the memo said.

The council unanimously approved the recommended comprehensive sign plan for Bashford Courts.

Along with the sign changes, Hannay’s plans include painting the building in a taupe/beige color to replace the existing yellow paint.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

A new look for a Prescott landmark? Changes eyed for Bashford-Burmister building
Bashford Court renovation underway with new tenants arriving to fill empty spaces
Prescott P&Z OKs plans for Shops at Gateway
Prescott Council considers $1.6M contract for downtown work
Plans for stores at mall advance

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries