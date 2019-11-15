OFFERS
AARP Arizona's free screening of 'Midway' in Prescott Valley, Nov. 17

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of "Midway" starring Ed Skrein, Luke Evans and Aaron Eckhart with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson at Harkins Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 2 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 17. (Lions Gate Entertainment)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 15, 2019 5:05 a.m.

Midway (2019 Movie) New Trailer – Ed Skrein, Mandy Moore, Nick Jonas, Woody Harrelson by Lionsgate Movies

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of "Midway" starring Ed Skrein, Luke Evans and Aaron Eckhart with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson at Harkins Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 2 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 17.

"Midway" centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking.

Admission is free but registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

