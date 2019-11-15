AARP Arizona's free screening of 'Midway' in Prescott Valley, Nov. 17

AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of "Midway" starring Ed Skrein, Luke Evans and Aaron Eckhart with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson at Harkins Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 2 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 17.

"Midway" centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking.

Admission is free but registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

