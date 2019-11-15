AARP Arizona's free screening of 'Midway' in Prescott Valley, Nov. 17
AARP in Yavapai County is hosting a free movie screening of "Midway" starring Ed Skrein, Luke Evans and Aaron Eckhart with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson at Harkins Prescott Valley, 7202 Pav Way at 2 p.m on Sunday, Nov. 17.
"Midway" centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Rated PG-13 for sequences of war violence and related images, language and smoking.
Admission is free but registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: