OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US forest chief, New Mexico governor sign stewardship pact

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, is joined by U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, formerly the top forestry official in Arizona, as they sign a shared stewardship pact at the Randall Davey Audubon Center on the outskirts of Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The chief of the U.S. Forest Service and New Mexico's Democratic governor signed the pact Thursday aimed at strengthening relations as they work to represent diverse interests concerning natural resources on public forest lands. The U.S. Forest Service is asking a judge to reconsider an order that has halted commercial tree-cutting across five national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona. (Morgan Lee/AP)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, is joined by U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, formerly the top forestry official in Arizona, as they sign a shared stewardship pact at the Randall Davey Audubon Center on the outskirts of Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The chief of the U.S. Forest Service and New Mexico's Democratic governor signed the pact Thursday aimed at strengthening relations as they work to represent diverse interests concerning natural resources on public forest lands. The U.S. Forest Service is asking a judge to reconsider an order that has halted commercial tree-cutting across five national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona. (Morgan Lee/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 3:52 p.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Forest Service, formerly Arizona’s top forestry official, and New Mexico’s governor signed an agreement on Thursday aimed at strengthening relations as they work to represent diverse interests concerning natural resources on public forest lands.

New Mexico became the ninth state to sign a so-called shared stewardship agreement, as Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham met at the base of a mountain basin that safeguards urban water supplies for the state capital.

The agreement urges more collaborative planning and highlights concerns about wildfire, invasive species, drought and forest insects and disease — describing the increasing severity of wildfires. No specific funding is part of the agreement.

State and federal forest supervisors say they plan to evaluate opportunities, threats and alternatives for risk management. The agreement arrives amid a local standoff between the federal judiciary and U.S. forest managers related to tree cutting, wildfire threats and the fate of the threatened Mexican spotted owl.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking a judge to reconsider an order that has halted commercial tree-cutting across five national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona.

The order was issued last month in a 2013 case that alleged the federal authorities failed to consider the effects of thinning and logging on the threatened Mexican spotted owl and its habitat. Environmentalists have said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service have failed over the years to track the bird's numbers.

Christiansen said President Donald Trump’s administration supports a new process for decision making that emphasizes local interests.

“The president put out an executive order on our conditions of our forests in this nation,” she said. “And it was very clear that our priority is working at the state and local level, that we are not going to dictate the priority and (be) the sovereign federal government.”

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said she hopes the agreement can resolve some enduring confrontations.

“Our tendency has been to focus on our authorities and our independence and our disagreements, which means we never solve them,” she said.

The signing ceremony was followed by a discussion of forest, wildfire and water management issues, attended by representatives of wildlife conservation groups, local electric cooperatives, a community forest council and at least one wood-products company.

Sawmill owner Matthew Allen of the western village of Milan, whose business producing rough lumber, wood chips, mulch and fire pellets has been scaled back as a result the federal court suspension of cutting, was among those at the meeting.

“We’re talking to the state right now about potentially helping us get some land to harvest, to limp along for a couple of months while this gets cleared up,” said Allen, who is contemplating layoffs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries