Tucson man gets 173 ½ year prison sentence for sex offenses
TUCSON — A Tucson man who’s a registered sex offender has been sentenced to 173 ½ years in prison for violations involving underage victims.
State prosecutors say 44-year-old Patrick Michael Winkler was convicted earlier this year on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and three counts of unlawful age misrepresentation.
Winkler previously served nearly 15 years in prison for child molestation and was released on community supervision in March 2017.
A year after Winkler’s release, a parole officer reported finding images of underage girls in one of Winkler’s online accounts.
Tucson police launched an investigation and say they found videos and images of child pornography on Winkler’s cellphone that were downloaded between November 2017 and March 2018.
