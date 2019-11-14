Tempe police: Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting
TEMPE — Police in Tempe say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the city.
They say 22-year-old Ashton Cook has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot Wednesday night, allegedly after an altercation with Cook.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the wounded victim in a parking lot.
He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.
Police say it’s still not known what the fight was about, but Cook was acquainted with some members of the victim's family.
It was unclear Thursday if Cook has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: