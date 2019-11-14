"Rummage to the Rescue" benefits United Animal Friends, Nov. 16-20
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 5:55 a.m.
Updated as of Thursday, November 14, 2019 10:32 AM
United Animal Friends’ annual “Rummage to the Rescue” rummage sale continues at Fortner Warehouse, 428 N. Mount Vernon Ave. in Prescott.
Hours:
- Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Items will be half price
- Monday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Shoppers can make an offer on items
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Remaining items free to the public
For more information, visit unitedanimalfriends.org.
