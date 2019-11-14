OFFERS
Fri, Nov. 15
Roosevelt’s influence subject of talk at Phippen
Visited Arizona several times, presenter says

Teddy Roosevelt, third from left, embarks on a lion hunt on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, July 16, 1913. (Courtesy)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 9:59 p.m.

Teddy Roosevelt. (Courtesy)

As part of the Arizona Humanities Council speaker series, author and historian Kevin Schindler is set to appear at the Phippen Museum for a talk titled “Teddy Roosevelt Slept Here.”

The Saturday, Nov. 16, talk will review Roosevelt’s early life to see how he turned into who he was, as well as his influence on the state of Arizona, Schindler said, adding that Roosevelt visited the state several times.

“His first visit in 1903 is probably the most well-remembered and most influential,” Schindler said. “It’s when he went to the Grand Canyon for the first time and gave a speech.”

That speech, he said, is where he famously said to leave the Grand Canyon as it is, noting how man can only mar it.

The 1903 trip also included Roosevelt going around the West for eight weeks, seeing a lot of places and giving a lot of talks, allowing him to see firsthand the natural resources of the western United States, Schindler said. It was that trip, and the influence he had from his early life, that led to his biggest contributions of establishing national forests, national parks and water resources, he said.

The biggest thing Roosevelt did for Arizona was protect natural resources, Schindler said. He designated the Grand Canyon as protected before Arizona even became a state.

“He kept trying to protect it because there was mining going on,” he said. “So he played a big role in that.”

Additionally, while there’s no evidence Roosevelt ever stopped in Prescott, he has direct ties to the area because of the Rough Riders, Schindler said. He was a hero to many in Arizona because of his charge up San Juan Hill and because of his love for the frontier. Roosevelt understood them and they understood him, Schindler said.

The 1 p.m. talk is one Schindler said he’s been giving for more than 15 years. However, he always tells it differently, modifying it depending on the group he’s telling it to as well as if there’s something he recently uncovered, he said.

The program is free for museum members and included in the price of general admission for guests. General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, AAA members, active military personnel and veterans, $5 for students and free for those 12 and younger.

Schindler’s talk Saturday is not the only Roosevelt- related event the Phippen Museum has going though, according to Executive Director Edd Kellerman.

In January, Joe Wiegand will be on hand for the museum’s Third Thursday Dinner Program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. An actor and historian, Wiegand is an impersonator who has portrayed Roosevelt in all 50 states and is considered the world’s premiere at doing so, having portrayed him in live performances, television and film.

Tickets for the dinner are $40 for museum members and $50 for guests, available by calling 928-778-1385.

For more information about the Phippen Museum, visit www.phippenartmuseum.org.

