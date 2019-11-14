Now Showing: Nov. 15-21

(NEW) – FORD V FERRARI - American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Caitriona Balfe, John Bernthal, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon. PG-13 – drama, sport.

(NEW) – CHARLIE’S ANGELS - When a systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels from across the globe are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect society. Stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou, San Claffin, Noah Centineo, Patrick Stewart. PG-13 – Action/Adventure

(NEW) THE GOOD LIAR - Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. As Betty opens her life and home to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. Stars Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey, Jim Carter R – drama, thriller

Also showing:

MIDWAY - US soldiers and pilots change the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. The US and Imperial Japanese naval forces fought for four days. Stars Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas and Mandy Moore. PG-13 - Drama/Action

THE CURRENT WAR - Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse — the greatest inventors of the industrial age — engage in a battle of technology and ideas that will determine whose electrical system will power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, sees fatal flaws in Edison's direct current design. Westinghouse and Tesla bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current. PG-13 — Drama/Historical period drama

TERMINATOR: DARK FATE - Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. Stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. R – fantasy, sci-fi.

MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN - A lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's syndrome tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. Stars Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe. R – drama, crime.

COUNTDOWN - When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. Stars Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters, Charlie McDermott, Peter Facinelli, Talitha Eliana Bateman. Tom Segura, Jeannie Elise Mai, Jordan Calloway. PG-13 – horror, thriller

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL - A formidable queen causes a rift between Maleficent and Princess Aurora. Together, they must face new allies and enemies in a bid to protect the magical lands which they share. Stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. PG – fantasy, action

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock square off against the newly evolved undead. Stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Emma Stone, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. R – action.

GEMINI MAN — Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. Stars Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. PG-13 – drama, thriller

THE ADDAMS FAMILY — Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family — Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma — encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. Stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney. PG – fantasy, horror

JOKER — Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks — the one he paints for his day job as a clown and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. Stars Joaquin Phoenix. R — drama, thriller

JUDY — Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Stars Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. PG-13 — drama, romance.

ABOMINABLE — After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain. Stars Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin, Michelle Wong. PG — fantasy, adventure

LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE — Ronstadt is our guide through her early years of singing Mexican canciones with her family; her folk days with the Stone Poneys; and her reign as the "rock queen" of the '70s and early '80s. She was a pioneer for women in the male-dominated music industry; an early advocate for human rights, and had a high-profile romance with California governor Jerry Brown. Ultimately, her incredible voice was lost to Parkinson's disease, but her music and influence remain as timeless as ever. With moving performance footage and appearances by collaborators including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne, Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice celebrates an artist whose desire to share the music she loved made generations of fans fall in love with her — and the sound of her voice. PG-13 — Documentary

DOWNTON ABBEY — The continuing saga of the Crawley family and the servants who work for them in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Stars Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton. PG, drama

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD — When a friend's daughter is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexico border to bring her home but finds himself up against one of Mexico's most ruthless cartels. Stars Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim, Joaquin Cosio, Oscar Jaenada. R — thriller, action

AD ASTRA — A man journeys across a lawless solar system to find his missing father — a renegade scientist who poses a threat to humanity. Stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. PG-13 — drama, fantasy

HUSTLERS — Inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler that went viral, former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B. R — drama, thriller.

IT: CHAPTER TWO — In the sleepy town of Derry, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to torment the grown-up members of the Losers' Club, who have long since drifted apart from one another. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Bill Skarsgård. R — thriller, mystery

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON — After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. Stars Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Zack Gottsagen, Jon Bernthal, Thomas Haden Church. PG-13 — drama, adventure

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD — Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. Stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo. PG — action, adventure