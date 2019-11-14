Narnia, the musical, Nov. 16

One Stage Family Theatre presents Narnia, the musical at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The first and most famous story of The Chronicles of Narnia has become a musical presentation of this unique, enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable, both good and evil, demonic and transcendent. The principal inhabitants, however, are the intelligent talking animals ruled by the majestic King Aslan, the great lion of Narnia. Though Aslan is often absent from the land (so that his very existence is doubted by some), he returns when the need for him is greatest and entering Narnia at a moment of high adventure are some children, plucked from our world in unexpected ways, to help Narnia and to learn from their Narnia odyssey lessons of courage, unselfishness and wisdom that will help them grow.

Tickets start at $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

