OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Narnia, the musical, Nov. 16

One Stage Family Theatre presents Narnia, the musical at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center in Prescott at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

One Stage Family Theatre presents Narnia, the musical at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center in Prescott at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 5 a.m.

One Stage Family Theatre presents Narnia, the musical at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The first and most famous story of The Chronicles of Narnia has become a musical presentation of this unique, enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable, both good and evil, demonic and transcendent. The principal inhabitants, however, are the intelligent talking animals ruled by the majestic King Aslan, the great lion of Narnia. Though Aslan is often absent from the land (so that his very existence is doubted by some), he returns when the need for him is greatest and entering Narnia at a moment of high adventure are some children, plucked from our world in unexpected ways, to help Narnia and to learn from their Narnia odyssey lessons of courage, unselfishness and wisdom that will help them grow.

Tickets start at $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Elks Theater

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

One Stage goes to Narnia
Concert benefits Elks Theatre Youth Scholarship Program, Nov. 3
Mamma Mia! at the Elks Theatre, Aug. 24-25
Come listen to the music of two music legends at the Elks, Sept. 27
Come listen to the music of Janis Joplin at the Elks, Sept. 21

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries