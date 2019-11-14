OFFERS
Mena sends Eagles to Cal Pac Championship rematch with Marymount
College Men's Soccer

ERAU men's soccer huddles up before the start of the second half during the team's 3-2 win over Arizona Christian on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Embry-Riddle. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

By ERAU Athletics
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 11:11 p.m.

MERCED, Calif. — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University men’s soccer advances to the 2019 California Pacific Conference Championship match with Marymount California University on Saturday after beating La Sierra University, 1-0 on a Pedro Mena (SO/Almeria, Spain) 54th-minute goal.

ERAU (14-4-1) outshot the Golden Eagles (9-9-1) 9-3 in the first half but were not able to crack through on the scoreboard. The Eagles were able to flourish on the flanks as both Chiedu Ikeme (SO/Inverness, Scotland) and Sergio Monteiro (JR/Malaga, Spain) had their way with the defenders trying to stay with the speedy wings. Monteiro was able to get into a good position to get a shot off before the half ended but it was saved by Javier Lopez.

The Eagles were dominant on the ball even without getting a corner in the first half. ERAU managed to keep the LSU attack on the outside and nothing came close to challenging Michal Serdynski (FR/Szczecin, Poland)’s goal.

Before the Golden Eagles were able to put up a shot, ERAU broke the tie in the 54th minute. Ikeme was able to find Mena who put his shot over Lopez’s reach and into the back of the net. Despite holding the lead, Riddle pushed forward looking to put the nail in the coffin. The Eagles then came forward putting nine more shots up and the offense proved to be the Eagles best defense. ERAU held onto the ball moving forward at will but one mistake almost tied it as Bobby Gutierrez beat Serdynski but put it off the cross bar. The Eagles held on to advance, 1-0.

ERAU will play No. 4 Marymount California University on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MST in Merced, Calif. for an automatic berth to the NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship first round.

