Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 15
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Man receives response to message in bottle 9 years later

A Massachusetts college student has received a response to a message he threw into the ocean when he was 10 years old. (Stock image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 11:55 p.m.

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A Massachusetts college student has received a response to a message he threw into the ocean when he was 10 years old.

Suffolk University sophomore Max Vredenburgh says he put the letter into a glass wine bottle that he threw into the water at Long Beach in Rockport in August 2010.

Vredenburgh’s father texted him Friday to say that he had received a letter from someone named “G. Dubois” who found the bottle on a beach in Southern France on Oct. 10.

In Vrendenburgh’s original letter he listed some of his favorite things including apples, the beach and outer space. He also asked that the letter’s recipient “please write back.”

