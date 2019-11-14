At least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — At least six people were injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, Nov. 14, authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.
It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas.
Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.
Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.
Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 89A sends one victim to the hospital
- Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: