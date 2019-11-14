OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 14
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

At least 6 hurt in Southern California high school shooting

Sheriff's deputies lead a line of students from Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, Calif., after an apparent shooting Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/Courtesy)

Sheriff's deputies lead a line of students from Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, Calif., after an apparent shooting Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 14, 2019 9:40 a.m.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — At least six people were injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, Nov. 14, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

California utility admits it may have ignited fire
Death toll hits 15 in California mudslides; 24 missing
Authorities: 3 deaths tied to Southern California wildfires
Sheriff: School shooting outside Denver injures at least 7
7 dead in drive-by shooting near UC Santa Barbara

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries