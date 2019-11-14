Kornukopia Calendar, Nov. 15-24

Ongoing

Yavapai College Performing Arts Department presents “The Phantom of the Opera,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17 and Sunday, Nov. 24. Tickets start at $25 or are $10 for youth, available online at www.ycpac.com.

Ice Skating, Nov. 16-Jan 1, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Sedona Film Festival presents “The Report,” 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 4 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday, Nov. 16, 18 and 21; 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Nov. 15

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-778-6965.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

National Book Critics Circle award-winning poet Layli Long Soldier visits The Literary Southwest, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147), Prescott. www.yc.edu/Literarysw.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person.

The Mingus Mountain BopTet, jazz, 6 to 9 p.m. Thumb Butte Distillery, 400 N. Washington Ave., Prescott.

Line Dance Party, 6:30 p.m. line dance lesson, 7 p.m. party, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street.

Touchmark Trekkers Walking Group, 7 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. This walking group is open to the public.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Register at 928-777-1537.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Vintage Base Ball, 10 a.m., Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley Street, Prescott. Mradrian06@yahoo.com.

Keeping the Earth: Religious and Scientific Perspectives on the Environment, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

MacDougal Street West – Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Johnny Cash Tribute Band, 7 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets start at $20, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Arizona Humanities Lecture: The Land Ethic: Aldo Leopold in Arizona, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

One Stage Family Theatre presents “Narnia the Musical” 2 and 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Flip Orley Show, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. $20, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

United Animal Friends Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 428 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Prescott. www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Le Corsaire,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Monday, Nov. 18

Insights to the Ourdoors-Surviving in the Desert-A Gila Monster's Perspective with Dale DeNardo, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Highlands Center, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott. 928-776-9550; www.highlandscenter.org.

United Animal Friends Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 428 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Prescott. www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Rubber Soul,” 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott,145 S Arizona Ave. MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Free Cooking Seminar “Thanksgiving Sides,” 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Prado Museum: A Collection of Wonders,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Water Wednesdays: Water Smart – Drop by Drop: Water for New Development, noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Let’s Start Writing – Black Out Poetry/Story, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor PC lab, Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net.

Prescott Stamp Club lunch and meeting, 1 p.m., Palace Restaurant, 120 S. Montezuma, Prescott. 928-445-1673.

Movies at the Elks – “Little Women” (1994), 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Outdoors Explorers, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ages 8 to 12.

Third Thursday Star Talks: Dark Energy, Dark Matter and Cosmology, 6 to 8 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-778-6324.

Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Course: Care for Our Common Home, 9 to 11 a.m. to Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St., Prescott. 602-509-9639 or 928-778-4952, srafitzsimons@sacredheartprescott.com.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

PVPL Book Club, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, 2nd floor Koole meeting room. 928-759-3040.

Friday, Nov. 22

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Touchmark Trekkers beginning hiking club, 8 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. RSVP to this free event at 928-632-7800.

Prescott Orchid Society, 1:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Open to the public.



Forest Bathing: Befriending Winter, 1 to 3 p.m., 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Prescott Farmers Market Winter Season, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Yavapai College- Parking Lot D, 1100 E Sheldon Street, Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Thumb Butte book Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smoki Museum Pueblo, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “An Evening at Mardi Gras,” 5 p.m., Enchantment Resort, 525 Boynton Canyon Road. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Grupo Navegante, 9 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $10, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD - “Madama Butterfly” via satellite, 9:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $24 for general admission and $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.