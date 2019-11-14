I Choose Academy offers personalized instruction in a 21st Century educational approach

In the middle of a no-wall room behind the cafeteria at Glassford Hill Middle School, two girls confer with one of their four-teacher team about collecting old denim jeans they will sew into recyclable bags.

The goal of this science/current events-related community service project: reduce reliance on plastics.

Across the hall in two laboratory-style classrooms, students are quizzing each other to solve math problems and preparing materials for a science experiment.

Still other students are listening to historic speeches on headphones, reclining in bean bag chairs as they type essays into laptops balanced on their legs or dissecting book club-style some modern literature.

Far from a traditional classroom with students seated in rows while a teacher lectures, this setting, with short-backed couches and club chairs, as well as conventional desks, replicates what one might expect at a college or upscale coffee house.

At times the noise decibel level is dialed up high; at others, there is a concentrated hush — all of it is part of a 21st century brand of education that offers students flexibility, independence and collaboration with fellow students and teachers as they learn how to think and explore the world.

Welcome to Humboldt Unified School District’s “I Choose Academy.”

ORIGINS

One year ago, district Superintendent Dan Streeter and his team of fellow educators and Governing Board members opted to launch an educational passion project — a personalized learning model fashioned after both local and national programs that require students of various ages to drive their instruction based on their interests and academic needs.

“This fall, we welcomed a new group of kindergartners who will be the Class of 2032,” Streeter said. “What do we do today to be sure those kids are ready for 2032? What skills beyond content will they have accomplished?”

Coyote Springs Elementary was the first school in the district to begin integrating what Streeter refers to as the five Cs — critical thinking, communication, creativity, collaboration and compassion. Rooted in those successes, Streeter said the district agreed it wanted to offer a continuation of “collaborative real-life learning experiences that transcend the basic academic skills that have made up school for so many years.”

In 2018-19, the district invested $100,000 of budgeted capital and state results-based funding into some minor renovation work — tearing out walls in the area called “The Hub” — and purchase of flexible furniture and technology suited to the project. The district opted to accept applications for 100 students representing a blend of academic levels and selected a four-teacher team — coordinator and math teacher Michael Ingerson, science teacher Emily Streeter, social studies teacher Kelsey Hoult and language arts teacher Dante Edmondson. Academy students join their peers for art, music, physical education and lunch.

“The implementation year was one of live and learn,” Streeter said. “It was a transition for kids. The K-12 system is really based on compliance. Students can be passive recipients of knowledge.

“And that’s not what this is.”

STUDENT VOICE

Eighth-grade academy ambassador Ashlynn Sabo joined because she was floundering in sixth grade.

“I was the kid who kind of felt left out and bored,” Ashlynn said.

Ashlynn said she was intrigued about self-exploration and online assignments backed up with teacher-guided lessons and intervention.

Before admission, Ashlynn said she “hated” science.

Now she looks forward to exploring the backstory of climate change. She sees the daily relevance of chemistry and physics.

Fellow student Justin Berry appreciated the chance to debate how the Articles of Confederation compare to Brexit, Britain’s exodus from the European Union.

Before the academy, Ashlynn said no one asked her opinion. In this setting, she not only is able to think aloud, but encourages other students to do likewise. Unlikely friendships are forged in this place, she said.

“It’s a chill environment,” said Jacob Haag as he wrote an essay about the short story, “The Monkey’s Paw.”

“I’d say we all love it,” Ashlynn concluded.

TEACHER TAKE

In middle school, Ingerson said, it can be easy to “micromanage.”

“I find it’s better to help them choose wisely and build a positive culture,” he said as he joked that the academy is a lesson for all in how to operate with “some organized chaos.”

Science teacher Emily Streeter said academy students are excelling personally as well as on state standardized tests. She said it is not because they are smarter than anyone else, but because the teaching team is able to spend time helping them grow.

“We’re very lucky to have this new model,” said Streeter, the superintendent’s wife who spent a number of years teaching kindergarten. “We can intervene … and kids are learning from each other.”

“My biggest takeaway is that kids enjoy coming to school,” Hoult said.

New to the teaching profession, Edmondson said he likes that students are learning life skills as they master content skills.

“They learn how to communicate … they learn how to work together for the benefit of the whole,” the three-year teacher said.

Another plus.

Edmondson and his fellow teachers said they are learning how to be better educators.

“I believe it’s the future,” Edmondson concluded.

OVERVIEW

To the superintendent, the power of the academy is how it is changing the way all teachers think about how they engage with students — with practical application and collaboration more and more a part of all classroom instruction.

“It’s freedom with boundaries,” Streeter said.