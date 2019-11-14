Grand Gala Dinner and Live Auction, Nov. 16
Benefits Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Grand Gala Dinner and Live Auction is being held at Prescott Resort, 1500 AZ-69 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Come and be part of Yavapai County’s annual premier Charity Event. Raskin's Jewelers will kick-off the live auction with a beautiful Rolex, the Dueling Bartenders will be serving drinks and live music will be provided by Five in the Wheel. Guests will also enjoy a cocktail reception, silent auction, gourmet dinner and dancing.
Tickets are $150 per person. The money raised will continue to inspire and ignite the potential in Yavapai County's children.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit azbigs.org/eventscampaigns/gala.
