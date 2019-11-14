Grand Gala Dinner and Live Auction, Nov. 16

The Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Grand Gala Dinner and Live Auction is being held at Prescott Resort, 1500 AZ-69 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Come and be part of Yavapai County’s annual premier Charity Event. Raskin's Jewelers will kick-off the live auction with a beautiful Rolex, the Dueling Bartenders will be serving drinks and live music will be provided by Five in the Wheel. Guests will also enjoy a cocktail reception, silent auction, gourmet dinner and dancing.

Tickets are $150 per person. The money raised will continue to inspire and ignite the potential in Yavapai County's children.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit azbigs.org/eventscampaigns/gala.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.