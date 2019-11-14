At a Glance: Look to the stars
Look to the stars
For this month’s Third Thursday Star Talks, the Prescott Astronomy Club will present Dr. Quentin Bailey, professor of physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, who will give a presentation titled “Dark Energy, Dark Matter and Cosmology.”
Held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, the talk will show how our knowledge of the observable universe has changed dramatically in the last two decades due to increasingly precise measurements and observations from dedicated ground observatories, satellite missions and more recent gravitational wave measurements showing the universe is made of dark matter and dark energy that is not yet fully understood. Bailey will describe the current status of the Standard Cosmological Model of the Universe.
For more information, call Pat Birck at 928-778-6324
Lecture talks Aldo Leopold
Professor Matthew Goodwin will be on hand at the Prescott Public Library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, for an Arizona Humanities Lecture on “The Land Ethic: Aldo Leopold in Arizona.”
An ecologist and conservationist, Leopold’s work has deep roots in the Arizona landscape, and Goodwin will look at what has changed and what remains the same since Leopold was in Arizona and how his ecological observations translate into moral and philosophical insights for how we should live our lives with nature. He will also talk about the conflicts between preservation, restoration and management of wilderness.
For more information, call the Prescott Public Library at 928-777-1500.
Highlands Center gives insights to desert survival
Zoologist and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine Dale DeNardo will present research on the strategies the Gila Monster uses to survive in the harsh desert environment in a Monday, Nov. 18, presentation titled “Surviving in the Desert: a Gila Monster’s Perspective.”
Held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, the talk will be followed by a demonstration with a live Gila monster where participants will be able to get a close look at how they walk as well as safely touch them.
Registration is $30 for nonmembers and $27 for members. For more information or to register, visit www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/gila-monster.
